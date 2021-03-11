Oppo Find X3 Pro launched with two 50 MP Cameras, 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC

Oppo’s 2021 flagship is finally here. The Oppo Find X3 Pro brings new and improved cameras, the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, a new 10bit screen with an adaptive refresh rate, and a whole new design.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Price

The Oppo Find X3 Pro’s price is set at €1,149 (roughly Rs 99,850) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The Find X3 Pro is available in a Gloss Black or an anti-glare Blue Matte colour option. There is no word about the availability of the Oppo Find X3 Pro in India.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Specs

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a Snapdragon X60 modem with support for up to 13 bands, both on the SA and NSA spectrum.

The Find X3 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC wired charging support. However, the phone also supports AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge, offering a wireless charge speed of 30W, which takes the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 80 minutes.

Oppo has also updated the display, giving it a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It can go between 5Hz to 120Hz, to maintain a smooth experience while preserving the battery. The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

For optics, the Oppo Find X3 Pro gets a quad-camera setup, with two main cameras. Yes, you heard right, two main cameras. The system uses a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture for the wide-angle lens and the same 50 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for the ultrawide lens. The primary wide-angle camera offers OIS, EIS, and All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF.

The other two camera sensors include a 3 MP micro camera for macro shots and a 13 MP, f/2.4 telephoto shooter. The telephoto camera offers a 5x hybrid zoom and a 2x optical zoom. The new micro camera is not an average macro camera, allowing you to get up close and personal (Up to 60x magnifications) to subjects to the point where you can see sub-pixels of a display or microscopic pieces on a surface. The micro camera can also record 1080p video.

The phone features a glass front and back as well as an aluminium frame. The phone also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Find X3 Pro runs Android 11 based ColorOS 11.2 and is equipped with Dolby Atmos-certified Stereo Speakers. Connectivity options on the device, include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and more.