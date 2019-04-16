App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung reveals Galaxy A70 pricing for China

The phone has been listed on Samsung India’s website which means the device would launch soon in India.

Pranav Hegde
Moneycontrol News

Samsung has finally unveiled the price of the Galaxy A70. The phone which was quietly launched has been released in China for Yuan 2,999. The phone has been listed on Samsung India’s website which means the device would launch soon in India.

Though Samsung had listed the the Galaxy A70 on its website in March, it had not mentioned details on the pricing and availability of the smartphone. The company further delayed revealing the details further at the ‘A Galaxy Event’. Samsung has started taking pre-orders in China for the Galaxy A70. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Yuan 2,999 ( approximately Rs 31,000) whereas the 8GB = 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 34,000). Samsung India’s website does not mention any details on the pricing and availability of the smartphone.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A70 has a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It offers an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and has a water-drop notch on top of the Infinity-U display. Under the hood is an Octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz) paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The 128GB internal storage is expandable via microSD up to 512GB. The Galaxy A70 features a triple camera setup comprising of a 32MP f/1.7 sensor and a 123-degree ultra wide 8MP f/2.2 secondary sensor. The third sensor is a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. For selfies, the front camera has a 32MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture which can also be used for facial recognition.

It has a massive 4,500 mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging and runs on Android 9.0 based One UI.

The smartphone sits right below the Galaxy A80 which was launched on April 10 globally. The Galaxy A70 is expected to be priced at around Rs 31,000 in India and would compete against Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro. 
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A series #Samsung Galaxy A70

