Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung expected to launch Galaxy A80, A70, A40 today

The launch is expected to take place at ‘A Galaxy Event’ to be held in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo.

Pranav Hegde
Samsung is all set to launch a bunch of smartphones today under a freshly updated A series lineup. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones namely A80, A70, and A40 during the ‘A Galaxy Event’ in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo.

Out of the three smartphones, Samsung recently had a quiet launch of the Galaxy A70 on its website. However, the company did not reveal the price and availability of the smartphone. The Galaxy A40 was also released in some regions last month, and it is expected that the company would make the smartphone globally available starting today.

Galaxy A80/A90

The most anticipated smartphone, however, is the Galaxy A80. The smartphone was speculated to be launched as the A90, but recent rumours suggest that Samsung would launch the A80 with similar specifications as the A90. The A80/A90 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2400. The smartphone would not have a notch and instead would go all-screen with a truly Infinity display.
The new design makes way for a pop-up rotary camera in the A80/A90. A render video explains that the device would have a slider design with a dual-facing camera. The camera is capable of turning and becoming the front camera as well. The primary sensor would house a 48MP f/2.0 lens coupled with an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide sensor and a Time of Flight sensor.

For a powerful performance, the Snapdragon 7150 is slated to debut with the device paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Snapdragon 7150 is said to be a successor of Qualcomm’s current mid-range chipset Snapdragon 710. The high-end device is rumoured to house a smaller battery of 3,700 mAh compared to the already-launched Galaxy A10, A30, A50 and Galaxy A20 with slightly bigger capacity batteries. The A80/A90 will have fast charging support of 25W and run on Android 9.0 based One UI.

Galaxy A70

The Galaxy A70 sports a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It also has an ‘On-screen fingerprint’ scanner which is assumed to be an optical scanner. At the heart of the smartphone is an Octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz). Samsung has not mentioned the chipset used, but it is assumed to be a high-end Exynos processor.

The SoC would be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and have 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Three cameras handle the camera department at the back and a single 32MP f/2.0 front sensor at the front for selfies. The triple camera setup includes a primary 32MP f1.7 lens along with a 123-degree ultra wide 8MP f/2.2 secondary sensor. The third sensor is a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor.

The phone packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast-charging. The phone runs on One UI and has been launched in four colour options: Black, Blue, Coral, White. It is expected that Samsung would unveil the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A70 today at the event.

Galaxy A40

The Galaxy A40 features a smaller 5.9-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080*2280 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, further expandable up to 512GB via microSD. For optics, it gets a dual-camera setup with a 16MP F/2.0 primary sensor and a secondary 5MP ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The notch on the display houses a 25MP camera for selfies. It has a 3,100 mAh battery and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone has been priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 19,500) and launched in four colours - Black, Blue, Coral, and White.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 10:15 am

tags #A Galaxy Event #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A series #Samsung Galaxy A40 #Samsung Galaxy A70 #Samsung Galaxy A80 #Samsung Galaxy A90

