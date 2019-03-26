Samsung unveils Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch screen, on-screen fingerprint scanner

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A70, expanding the lineup of the A series. The device comes with features such as a massive screen with cinematic display, triple camera setup at the back and a large battery. Galaxy A70 offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Samsung’s custom One UI.

The device had received Wi-Fi certification which did reveal some specifications. The device sports a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9.

The A70 has an Infinity-U display, which is a tiny water drop notch. The smartphone has a 3D glasstic design with very minimum bezels on the sides which serves for an immersive experience. It also has an ‘On-screen fingerprint’ scanner which is assumed to be an optical scanner. At the heart of the smartphone is an Octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz). Samsung has not mentioned the chipset used, but it is assumed to be a high-end Exynos processor. The SoC would be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and have 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

For the camera, the A70 boasts a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 32MP f1.7 lens along with a 123-degree ultra wide 8MP f/2.2 secondary sensor. The third sensor is a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. For selfies, the front camera has a 32MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture which can also be used for facial recognition.

The phone comes bundled with a massive 4,500 mAh battery which supports 25W Super Fast charging. It runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9.0 and would be available in four colours — Black, Blue, Coral, White.