App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung unveils Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch screen, on-screen fingerprint scanner

Samsung has not unveiled the price of the smartphone and would be doing so during the event on April 10.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A70, expanding the lineup of the A series. The device comes with features such as a massive screen with cinematic display, triple camera setup at the back and a large battery. Galaxy A70 offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Samsung’s custom One UI. 

The device had received Wi-Fi certification which did reveal some specifications. The device sports a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9.

The A70 has an Infinity-U display, which is a tiny water drop notch. The smartphone has a 3D glasstic design with very minimum bezels on the sides which serves for an immersive experience. It also has an ‘On-screen fingerprint’ scanner which is assumed to be an optical scanner. At the heart of the smartphone is an Octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz). Samsung has not mentioned the chipset used, but it is assumed to be a high-end Exynos processor. The SoC would be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and have 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 

For the camera, the A70 boasts a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 32MP f1.7 lens along with a 123-degree ultra wide 8MP f/2.2 secondary sensor. The third sensor is a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor. For selfies, the front camera has a 32MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture which can also be used for facial recognition.

related news

The phone comes bundled with a massive 4,500 mAh battery which supports 25W Super Fast charging. It runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9.0 and would be available in four colours — Black, Blue, Coral, White.

The smartphone is set to launch on April 10 during the ‘A Galaxy Event’ alongside the rumoured Galaxy A20, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A90 where the company will also reveal its price.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #gadgets #Galaxy A70 #mobile #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A series #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Mard March': Pakistani Men Display Sexist Placards to Protest Women's ...

Rebel BJP Leader Shatrughan Sinha Set to Join Congress in New Delhi on ...

In a First, a Transgender to Contest Elections in AP, Says Defeat of N ...

WATCH | 'It's Within The Rules of The Game' - Ashwin on Mankading Butt ...

DMK’s Kanimozhi Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 30 crore, Has 6 Cases ...

Nirmohi Akhara Requests SC to Move Ayodhya Case Proceedings to 'Neutra ...

Dissidence in Some Lok Sabha Seats Over JDS Alliance, Says Congress

After LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Benched by BJP; Maneka Gandhi and ...

IPL 2019 | SLC Gives Malinga Green Signal to Play For MI

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch Live Updates: Huawei P30 Pro's 50x di ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Both teams plan to ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.