Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Wi-Fi certification, may release soon

It looks like Samsung is not going to stop till it releases smartphones under its updated Galaxy A series. After launching the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 in India, the company may launch the Galaxy A70.

According to 91Mobiles, Samsung has received Wi-Fi certification for a new smartphone under its affordable Galaxy A series. The company plans to launch another smartphone under its lineup after launching three smartphones last month. The new Galaxy A70 has received Wi-Fi certification with the model number SM-A705FN/DS. This means the smartphone with dual-sim would be launched soon. The certification listing revealed that the A70 would come with dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support and run on Android 9 based OneUi.

It is rumoured that the A70 would come with triple camera setup at the rear, just like the A50 and rumoured A60, another device that is expected to launch on April 19. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full HD+Super AMOLED display with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. The A70 is said to have an edge-to-edge display with a water drop notch on top. Samsung would not offer its premium ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that is available on its flagship Galaxy S10. There is no information on the processor that would power the A70. However, the device is rumoured to be paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It would house a 4,400 mAh battery with support for fast-charging.