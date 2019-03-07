App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung A60 to have 32MP triple camera setup, 6.7-inch display: Report

The Galaxy A60 would be the fourth smartphone under the Galaxy A lineup

Pranav Hegde
After Samsung unveiled Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 in India on February 28, the South Korean company is planning to add another smartphone to the Galaxy A series. Reports have surfaced online that state that Samsung would be soon launch the Galaxy A60.

According to a report by SlashLeaks, Samsung’s Galaxy A60 would have better specifications than what the most-premium-in-the-lineup A50 offers. It is said to have a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The A60 would have a smaller waterdrop notch on top which Samsung calls the Infinity-U display. The device is rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint scanner like the Galaxy A50. The phone is expected to be powered with the not-yet-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 6150 that would be used for mid-range octa-core performance. The smartphone would be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM and have 128GB internal memory.

Image source: SlashLeaks

Image source: SlashLeaks

For the camera, it is said that Samsung would have a triple camera setup on the A60 like the Galaxy A50. However, there may be a higher megapixel count on the A60’s camera unit. The SlashLeaks report suggests that the A60 would have a 32MP primary sensor with an 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera that might support face unlock feature.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy A60 is said to house a massive 4,500 mAh battery, bigger than the flagship S10+ that was launched in India on March 6 with 4,100 man battery capacity.

The A60 would run on Samsung’s One UI based on Android Pie 9.0. The device is expected to be launched on April 19 and later should be unveiled in India as well. 
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Galaxy A60 Leaks #Galaxy A60 rumoured specifications #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A #Samsung Galaxy A60

