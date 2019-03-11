Samsung's budget smartphone A40 gets FCC certification, may release soon

Samsung seems to be in a hurry to launch a slew of devices under its A-series lineup. The newly updated series includes the A10, A30 and A50 which were launched in India on February 28. The company is now planning to release a new phone in the A series which would sit right between the A30 and A50.

Samsung’s latest device which has received the US FCC certification is the A40 and was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The device has been listed under the model number SMA405FN on the FCC database.

According to the listing, the upcoming A40 would feature a 5.7-inch display and would have support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 LE. No other specifications were listed on the website.

Notably, the screen size on the A40 is smaller than the 6.4-inch Infinity-U display found on both the A30 and A50 . It is assumed that the A40 would run on Exynos 7904 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The device would run on Android 9-based One UI.

The smartphone was first spotted on Samsung Germany’s website, as reported by SamMobile. Samsung UK revealed the launch of the A40 along with A90 and A20e on its product web page without divulging any more details on the specifications or the release date.

It is said that the A20e would be a regional variant of the A20. The phone is said to be priced around $279 in the US and 249 Euros (approximately Rs 20,000) in European countries.