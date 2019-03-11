App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung's budget smartphone A40 gets FCC certification, may release soon

According to the listings, the A40 has a smaller screen compared to the currently available A10, A30, and A50.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung seems to be in a hurry to launch a slew of devices under its A-series lineup. The newly updated series includes the A10, A30 and A50 which were launched in India on February 28. The company is now planning to release a new phone in the A series which would sit right between the A30 and A50.

Samsung’s latest device which has received the US FCC certification is the A40 and was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The device has been listed under the model number SMA405FN on the FCC database.

According to the listing, the upcoming A40 would feature a 5.7-inch display and would have support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 LE. No other specifications were listed on the website.

Notably, the screen size on the A40 is smaller than the 6.4-inch Infinity-U display found on both the A30 and A50 . It is assumed that the A40 would run on Exynos 7904 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The device would run on Android 9-based One UI.

related news

The smartphone was first spotted on Samsung Germany’s website, as reported by SamMobile. Samsung UK revealed the launch of the A40 along with A90 and A20e on its product web page without divulging any more details on the specifications or the release date.

It is said that the A20e would be a regional variant of the A20. The phone is said to be priced around $279 in the US and 249 Euros (approximately Rs 20,000) in European countries.

Other than the A40, Samsung is also expected to launch the A60. Many details of the latter have surfaced online with the launch date speculated to be on April 19.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Best smartphones under Rs 20000 #budget smartphones #gadgets #Samsung #Samsung A series #Samsung A40 #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Returning Hero Zinedine Zidane to Replace Solari at Madrid - Reports

Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priy ...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Masood Azhar ji’ Barb Triggers War of Words Betwee ...

Seat Sharing With Congress Likely to be Finalised by March 13 or 14, S ...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate T ...

KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be ...

Govt Cuts BT Cotton Seed Price by Rs 10 Per Packet; Royalty to Monsant ...

Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Sever ...

Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, M ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.