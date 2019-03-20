Samsung unveils Galaxy A40 with notch display, Exynos 7885 SoC; India launch expected soon

Samsung has unveiled its fourth smartphone in the Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A40 has been launched in the Netherlands on Tuesday and is expected to launch globally on April 10.

The Galaxy A40 was one of Samsung’s many phones that were rumoured to be launched under its freshly updated A series. The phone was recently spotted getting US FCC certification under the model number SMA405FN.

The Galaxy A40 features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2280 pixels. The Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 has a water-drop notch on top which Samsung calls an Infinity-U display. The A40 has a smaller screen size compared to the A30 and A50 which have 6.4-inch displays.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the A40 gets a dual-camera setup with a 16MP F/2.0 primary sensor and a secondary 5MP ultra-wide sensor with aperture of f/2.2. For selfies, the phone has a 25MP front camera housed in the notch.

The A40 packs a 3,100 mAh battery and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For secure unlocking, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone has been launched in four colours — Black, Blue, Coral, and White and is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 19,500).