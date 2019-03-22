Samsung launches Galaxy A20 with 6.4-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery in Russia

Moneycontrol News

Samsung Mobile has launched the Galaxy A20 smartphone in Russia after rolling out Galaxy A30 and A50 in India last month.

The highlight of the Galaxy A20 is its 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. The water-drop display which Samsung calls Infinity-V display has a resolution of 720x1560 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. At the heart of the smartphone is an Octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. The processor is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the A20 has a dual camera setup. The primary sensor is a 13MP f/1.9 sensor with flash whereas the second lens has a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. For selfies, the front camera has an 8MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

For secure unlocking, the device has a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back. It also comes packed with a beefy 4,000 mAh battery. Samsung has not mentioned anything about fast charging support on the Galaxy A20. For connectivity, the phone supports dual 4G, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS. It runs on Samsung’s custom One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Samsung has priced the phone at RUB 13,990 (approximately Rs 15,000). The company has not announced the global launch of the device. However, It is expected to be launched with the Galaxy A90 that is rumoured to be launched on April 10 in India.