Samsung Galaxy A90: Render suggests 'pop-up rotary design' camera setup; launch on April 10

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A90 in India on April 10. The smartphone has been the talk of the town for being the first Samsung device with an all-screen, bezel-less display. Ahead of the launch, a render video has leaked certain specifications of the smartphone.

The first leak comes from a post uploaded on Weibo. The leakster states that the A90 would feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2400. Like stated previously, the smartphone would not have a notch and instead would go all-screen with a truly Infinity display. What about the camera then?

The post states that the Galaxy A90 would have a ‘pop-up rotary design’. It is not clear how the design would look like, but a new render video shows that the Galaxy A90 would have a slider design, which would have a dual-facing camera. The camera is capable of turning and become the front camera as well. The primary sensor would house a 48MP f/2.0 lens coupled with an 8MP f/2.4 sensor and a Time of Flight sensor.

Popular Leakster IceUniverse confirmed a render image based on the leaks by calling it ‘almost completely correct’.

Other details leaked include the use of an unannounced Snapdragon 7150 in the Galaxy A90. The SoC is believed to be a successor of Qualcomm’s current mid-range chipset Snapdragon 710.

The processor may also be called as Snapdragon 712 and paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. Talking about the battery, the A90 is expected to house a smaller 3700 mAh battery compared to the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 with support for 25W fast charging. The smartphone would run on Samsung One UI based on Android 9.0.

The smartphone would officially launch on April 10 where we would get the first look of the new design along with its price and availability.