Samsung launches Galaxy A80 with pop-up rotating camera, 6.7-inch all-screen display

Putting all rumours to rest, Samsung has unveiled the much-anticipated Galaxy A80. The Galaxy A80 is the most premium smartphone under the Galaxy A series and also the company’s first device to have an all-screen design with no notch.

Display and Design

The Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with a 3D glass back design with metal framing around it, giving it a premium touch. The smartphone sports a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. Samsung’s latest offering has a ‘New Infinity Display’ that has an all-screen approach with minimum bezels and no notch.

Processor and Battery

At the heart of the Galaxy A80 is the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Octa-core processor is clocked at 2.2 GHz and is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is no expandable storage option on the Galaxy A80.

The Galaxy A80 has a relatively smaller battery than that of the already-launched Galaxy A10, A30, A50, and Galaxy A20. It houses a 3,700 mAh battery which can be less for the huge display that could consume a lot of power. However, Samsung has included a 25W Super Fast Charging support for the Galaxy A80.

Camera

The most exciting part about the Galaxy A80 is its camera module. Due to a no-notch design, Samsung has gone the pop-up camera way. The company has improved the pop-up camera design by just including a single camera unit for the front and the back. The camera module rotates 180-degrees and switches between the front and rear camera depending upon the mode. The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. It offers various modes like Super Steady video, Scene Optimizer, Flaw detection, Super Slow-Motion, and AR Emojis.

Pricing and Availability

The device is being offered in three colours — Phantom Black, Angel Gold, Ghost White. The smartphone is coming soon to India and would be priced around Rs 50,000.