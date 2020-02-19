Samsung launches Galaxy A71 in India with quad-camera setup, 4,500 mAh battery

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy A71 in India. The Galaxy A71 is the second smartphone to arrive in the country in Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy A lineup. The smartphone looks a lot like the Galaxy A51 with some major enhancements under the hood.

The successor to the Galaxy A70 is only available in one variant in India with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy A71 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India and will go on sale starting February 24. The phone is available in Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Silver colour variants.

Galaxy A71 specifications

The Galaxy A71 is equipped with an 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is a major upgrade over the Snapdragon 675 chipset on the Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A70. The handset runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin. The A71 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging support.

The Galaxy A71 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 393 ppi density. Additionally, the phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front but gets a plastic back and frame. The device also features a headphone jack and an under-display fingerprint reader.

In terms of optics, you get a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 sensor at the helm. Complementing that primary sensor is a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and two 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. The punch-hole notch on the front of the phone houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 shooter.

While the Galaxy A71 seems like an impressive device, it is expected to face tough competition in India. At its price, the A71 will come up against smartphones like the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Asus 6z, OnePlus 7, Realme X2 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro.