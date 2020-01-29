Samsung launches Galaxy A51 in India: Price, specs, availability

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy A51 in India. The South Korean tech giant's revamped Galaxy A series did exceptionally well in Indian markets, with the Galaxy A50 being one of the best smartphones in the lineup. The Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 23,999 in India for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Samsung has only announced one Galaxy A51 variant. The phone arrives in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colour options. It will go on sale on January 31, while the company is offering a 5 percent cashback for customers who buy the device using Amazon Pay. Samsung is also offering a one-time free screen replacement if you purchase the Galaxy A51. Samsung also provides a pair of headphones along with the Galaxy A51.

In terms of specs, the device comes powered by Exynos 9611 SoC . The device runs on the latest Android 10 OS with the One UI 2.0 skin. The A51 also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In optics, Samsung has opted for a quad-camera setup on the Galaxy A51 with a 48-megapixel, f/2.0 primary shooter. The main sensor is supported by a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5-megapixel, f/2.4 macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, Night mode on the A51 also works on the ultrawide camera. On the front, the Galaxy A51’s punch-hole notch houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie camera. The phone can record 4K video at 30fps, while 1080p video can be taken with the Super Steady mode.