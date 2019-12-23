App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A70s: Which is Samsung's best premium mid-ranger?

The price of the Galaxy A71 still remains a mystery.

Carlsen Martin

The Samsung Galaxy A71 recently debuted alongside the Galaxy A51 as the company’s more premium offering. The A71 is a premium mid-range smartphone that features several improvements over its predecessor.

But just how does it fare in terms of value against the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s.

ModelsGalaxy A71Galaxy A70sGalaxy A70
ChipsetSnapdragon 730Snapdragon 675Snapdragon 675
Display6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 393 ppi6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 393 ppi6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 393 ppi
RAM6GB / 8GB6GB / 8GB6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB
Rear Camera64 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.264 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.232 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2+ 5 MP, f/2.2
Front Camera32 MP, f/2.232 MP, f/2.032 MP, f/2.0
SoftwareAndroid 10.0; One UI 2Android 9.0 (Pie); One UIAndroid 9.0 (Pie); One UI
Battery4500 mAh battery, 25W Fast-charging4500 mAh battery, 25W Fast-charging4500 mAh battery, 25W Fast-charging

Unlike the Galaxy A51 and A50s that deliver near-identical performance, the Snapdragon 730 SoC on the Galaxy A71 is more powerful than both the Galaxy A70 and A70s’ SD675 chipset. If you want the extra performance, then the Galaxy A71 is definitely the way to go.

Not a lot has changed in terms of design and display from the previous generation A70 and A70s. However, the punch-hole display and camera layout are the only noticeable changes. Even the screen on all three devices is identical.

Another big area of improvement on the Galaxy A71 is camera. While the primary 64-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor remain constant in the Galaxy A71 and A70s, the former also gets a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A70 does lag behind both of its siblings in terms of camera capability.

Unlike the Galaxy A51, its more premium sibling gets several improvements over the Galaxy A70. While the Galaxy A70s is not far behind the A71 in terms of camera improvements, the A71’s Snapdragon 730 chipset delivers a significant bump in performance. The Galaxy A71 is yet to arrive in Indian markets, while the price of the device also remains undisclosed. However, we believe it should debut somewhere near the 30K mark in India.



First Published on Dec 23, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

