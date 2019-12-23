Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A70s: Which is Samsung's best premium mid-ranger?

The Samsung Galaxy A71 recently debuted alongside the Galaxy A51 as the company’s more premium offering. The A71 is a premium mid-range smartphone that features several improvements over its predecessor.

But just how does it fare in terms of value against the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s.

Models Galaxy A71 Galaxy A70s Galaxy A70 Chipset Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 675 Snapdragon 675 Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 393 ppi 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 393 ppi 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 393 ppi RAM 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.2 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2+ 5 MP, f/2.2 Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 Software Android 10.0; One UI 2 Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI Battery 4500 mAh battery, 25W Fast-charging 4500 mAh battery, 25W Fast-charging 4500 mAh battery, 25W Fast-charging

Unlike the Galaxy A51 and A50s that deliver near-identical performance, the Snapdragon 730 SoC on the Galaxy A71 is more powerful than both the Galaxy A70 and A70s’ SD675 chipset. If you want the extra performance, then the Galaxy A71 is definitely the way to go.

Not a lot has changed in terms of design and display from the previous generation A70 and A70s. However, the punch-hole display and camera layout are the only noticeable changes. Even the screen on all three devices is identical.

Another big area of improvement on the Galaxy A71 is camera. While the primary 64-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor remain constant in the Galaxy A71 and A70s, the former also gets a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A70 does lag behind both of its siblings in terms of camera capability.

Unlike the Galaxy A51, its more premium sibling gets several improvements over the Galaxy A70. While the Galaxy A70s is not far behind the A71 in terms of camera improvements, the A71’s Snapdragon 730 chipset delivers a significant bump in performance. The Galaxy A71 is yet to arrive in Indian markets, while the price of the device also remains undisclosed. However, we believe it should debut somewhere near the 30K mark in India.