Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Buds2, Galaxy Watch4 launch could take place on August 11

Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Image Credit Twitter

Samsung gave us a good look at its new One UI Watch OS for the next generation of Galaxy watches at MWC 2021. But beyond the new UI, the company revealed little else in Barcelona. Most of the major news is slated to drop at the company’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, which we now know could be taking place on August 11.



논란 종결:

1. 편집 프로그램으로 제작된 비공식 포스터

2. 행사 이름/날짜/시간/라이브 주소는 디지털데일리 기사를 참고함.

3. 출시 제품들은 유출된 제품들을 기반으로 작성함.

4. 공식 포스터라고 한 적 없음.

5. fake material 이라고 선동할 바에는 현명하게 정보만 가져가는게 좋을듯. https://t.co/p4b9k3cJFm

— Tron ❂ #SamsungUnpacked (@FrontTron) July 4, 2021

An official-looking poster of the upcoming event was recently leaked. According to a report by Ddaily.kr, the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 11 at 10:00 am EST or 07:30 pm IST. Judging by the hashtags in the event poster, it is safe to say that this is going to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Galaxy Unpacked of 2021.

If accurate, the poster confirms that Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Watch4 at the event. While the rumour seems too good to be true, several rumours about the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip3 have already surfaced online. Additionally, these leaks have all pointed to an August reveal, which is in line with past Galaxy Unpacked events that take place in August.

Moreover, the leaked poster also doesn't provide any information about the Galaxy S21 FE, which suggests that the device won't be arriving at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, there have already been several leaks about the device, all of which suggests that it could be revealed ahead or after the event.