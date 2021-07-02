Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic design renders leak; may launch in August

Android Headlines further claims that the Classic option will launch in White, Black, and Grey colours.

Samsung is rumoured to launch two new Galaxy smartwatches later in 2021. One of the two smartwatches is rumoured to launch as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Before Samsung officially confirms the details, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic design render images have leaked online.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic launch is slated alongside the vanilla Watch 4, aka Watch 4 Active. Android Headline claims to have leaked the device’s design render images before Samsung officially confirms its existence. The design images reveal that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will have a circular design with a rotating bezel. The design is similar to the two-year-old Watch 2 Active.

The publication further claims that Samsung will launch the “Classic” wearable in three screen sizes. It will come in 42mm, 44mm and 46mm dials. The display will have a layer of Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ on top. Other features include a water resistance rating of 5ATM and MIL-STD-810G durability rating. The upcoming Samsung smartwatch will also feature a custom OS based on Tizen OS and Google’s Wear OS.

Android Headlines further claims that the Classic option will launch in White, Black, and Grey colours. The watch will have two build quality material options - aluminium and stainless steel. Other details around the functions and features remain under wraps.

Design renders of the standard Watch4 have also leaked. This variant does not seem to have the rotating bezel like the Classic Edition. The vanilla model is tipped to launch in 40mm and 44mm screen options. It will have a 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability, GPS, and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. It is also likely to launch with multiple strap options as a separate accessory. The render images suggest that Samsung will launch some Galaxy Watch 4 straps in Red, Blue, and Yellow colour options.

Samsung is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Galaxy Watch 4 series.