Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 India launch details and camera specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera will include three 12MP sensors and a 16MP under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 India launch details have been tipped. The new Samsung foldable smartphone is rumoured to arrive in India in September 2021. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date. A new report, however, claims that the foldable smartphone will launch during the second week of August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sale in the US and UK will kick off starting late August. The claim made by tipster Yogesh and 91Mobiles is in line with a previous leak by tipster Jon Prosser. The 91Mobiles report claims that Samsung will host the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch during the second week of August. This is contrary to previous reports that suggested the August 3 launch date for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

The tipster has also revealed the key camera specs of the Fold 3. According to Yogesh, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 12MP triple-camera setup. The leaked design renders confirm the device’s camera module layout. 91Mobiles claims that all three cameras will have 12MP sensors with wide, ultrawide, and telephoto shooting capabilities.

The device is also rumoured to feature an under-display camera. Yogesh claims that Samsung will use a 16MP under-display camera sensor. The cover display will have the same 10MP lens found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Review).

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The device is also expected to feature a main 7.55-inch AMOLED display and an outer 6.23-inch panel. Samsung’s next-gen foldable smartphone is also expected to pack a 4,400 mAh battery with both fast wired and wireless charging support.