Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date leaked; Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch slated alongside

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date has been tipped. The new Samsung foldable smartphone will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August 2021. Previous reports suggest that Samsung will start shipping the foldable smartphones starting August 27 in select markets.

Tipster Jon Prosser claims that the South Korean giant, which makes the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), will host the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event on August 3. Samsung will also announce the Galaxy Z Flip 3 during the event, which is likely to be called the Galaxy Unpacked 2021.

The tipster further notes that Samsung has asked its supply chain to manufacture 50,000-70,000 units of each of the two foldable smartphones. Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera.

Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while. According to a report by a South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen and UDC (Under Display Camera)”. This UDC technology is one that allows pictures to be taken on the device without a camera hole. They can be done by simply placing a camera under the OLED screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders have also leaked in the past. It is said to launch in four dual-tone colours – White, Purple, Black, Green. Samsung is making a few design changes in its upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone. The upcoming foldable has a larger cover display. While the display size remains unknown, it is big enough to read text messages.

The camera module alignment is also shifted and is now placed vertically on the right side. According to leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera will have a 12MP + 12MP sensor setup. It is rumoured to have a 10MP front camera.