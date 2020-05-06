App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip records strong sales in March, Galaxy S20 series struggles

Samsung has shipped 2,30,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip in the month of March, 56.1-percent up from February 2020.

Carlsen Martin

Back in February, Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S20 series alongside the company’s second foldable device in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip. While the Galaxy Z Flip saw strong sales, the company’s S20 lineup has struggled.

Samsung has shipped 2,30,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip in the month of March, 56.1-percent up from February 2020. For comparison, the Galaxy Fold shipped 4,00,000 units in 2019. However, despite its early 2019 launch, the Galaxy Fold was riddled with issues and did not get a proper release until the fourth quarter in 2019.

But, that was a minor win as compared to the decline of the company’s big moneymaker, the Galaxy S20 series. An EconoTimes report suggests that the Galaxy S20 sales are down by 35 percent of what the Galaxy S10 series managed at the same time this year. Additionally, overall Samsung smartphone sales are also down by 22.4 percent, primarily due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Close

However, the 22.4 percent drop is not as big as that suffered by the company’s flagship S20 lineup. Samsung sold 89.46 million units March, a 4.3 percent drop from February. According to Samsung, the coronavirus crisis will negatively impact demand for several of its core products, including smartphones and TVs.

related news

Meanwhile, Huawei is showing signs of recovery with a 26.6 percent month-on-month (MoM) increase as the company is heavily reliant on the Chinese market China. However, unlike Huawei, Samsung’s is dependent on Western and some Asian markets where strict lockdowns have been imposed. Apple also saw a 23.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in sales for March with a total of 10.14 million units sold. As lockdowns in most countries persist, Samsung could face a very difficult Q2 2020.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Apple #coronavirus #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.