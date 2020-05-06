Samsung Galaxy Z Flip records strong sales in March, Galaxy S20 series struggles

Back in February, Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S20 series alongside the company’s second foldable device in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip. While the Galaxy Z Flip saw strong sales, the company’s S20 lineup has struggled.

Samsung has shipped 2,30,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip in the month of March, 56.1-percent up from February 2020. For comparison, the Galaxy Fold shipped 4,00,000 units in 2019. However, despite its early 2019 launch, the Galaxy Fold was riddled with issues and did not get a proper release until the fourth quarter in 2019.

But, that was a minor win as compared to the decline of the company’s big moneymaker, the Galaxy S20 series. An EconoTimes report suggests that the Galaxy S20 sales are down by 35 percent of what the Galaxy S10 series managed at the same time this year. Additionally, overall Samsung smartphone sales are also down by 22.4 percent, primarily due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, the 22.4 percent drop is not as big as that suffered by the company’s flagship S20 lineup. Samsung sold 89.46 million units March, a 4.3 percent drop from February. According to Samsung, the coronavirus crisis will negatively impact demand for several of its core products, including smartphones and TVs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Meanwhile, Huawei is showing signs of recovery with a 26.6 percent month-on-month (MoM) increase as the company is heavily reliant on the Chinese market China. However, unlike Huawei, Samsung’s is dependent on Western and some Asian markets where strict lockdowns have been imposed. Apple also saw a 23.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in sales for March with a total of 10.14 million units sold. As lockdowns in most countries persist, Samsung could face a very difficult Q2 2020.