Samsung Galaxy Z Flip arrives in India, priced at Rs 1,09,999: All you need to know

Last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip alongside its flagship Galaxy S20 series. The Z Flip debuted as the company second foldable smartphone, but unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip ditches the Fold's "phablet" approach for a sleek "flipping" form factor.

Now, the Galaxy Z Flip is landing in India with pre-orders for the device already underway. The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 1,09,999 in India.

Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said; "Last year, Samsung introduced the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone – the Galaxy Fold. This year, with the Galaxy Z Flip, we are changing the shape of the future. With a first of its kind foldable glass display and our smallest hideaway hinge yet, the Galaxy Z Flip gives you all the advantages of a large screen in a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Our specially designed foldable UX allows consumers to reimagine how they take selfies and discover hands free video chatting like never before. With Galaxy Z Flip, we're redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do."

The Galaxy Z Flip is a one-of-a-kind foldable smartphone that utilises ultra-thin glass to cover the display rather than plastic, which is used both on the Galaxy Fold and the Moto Razr. Samsung rates the Galaxy Z Flip to withstand over 2,00,000 folds and unfolds.

Samsung's second folding phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Z Flip packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W wired fast-charging support. The device runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out-of-the-box. The Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support.

The cover display on the Z Flip features a 1.1-inch, Super AMOLED panel that provides notifications. The Z Flip's rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 sensor and 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The punch-hole display gets a 10-megapixel, f/2.4 selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone also gets one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot.

Consumers can pre-book the device on Samsung India's website and select retail stores from February 21. The company is also promising a premium white-glove delivery experience when the phone starts shipping in March.