Motorola resurrects the Moto Razr with a 6.2 foldable display, India launch confirmed

Motorola Razr is coming 'soon' to India.
Motorola has rebooted the Moto Razr at its event in Los Angeles. The all-new Razr comes with a retro, yet iconic, flip-phone design with a modern touch. The Motorola Razr 2019 does not have buttons when flipped open and instead comes with a foldable screen.
The Razr has two screens. Upfront, there’s a tiny 2.7-inch Quick view display on the outside. This small display can be used for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, and interacting with the Google Assistant. The 2.7-inch has a 600 x 800 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. It supports multi-touch and also acts as a scroll pad for the larger display on the inside. The cover screen can also be used to take selfies using the 16MP primary camera positioned below the display.
Flip-open the Razr by pressing the button that has a fingerprint scanner. There’s a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876 x 2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top like most Android smartphones for housing the front camera and earpiece speaker.
Under the hood, the Razr comes with mid-range internals. There’s a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is slightly dated. The processor is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It could’ve been better had Motorola used a flagship Qualcomm 855/ 855+ on the Razr, especially considering that the foldable smartphone is worth $ 1,499 in the US.
Cameras on the foldable smartphone include a 16MP f/1.7 sensor on the cover when folded. The camera comes with many features like Electronic Image Stabilisation, Night Vision, laser autofocus, dual-LED flash, etc. There’s also a 5MP f/2.0 sensor on the Motorola Razr that works as a selfie camera when the phone is unfolded.
The Moto Razr packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. The foldable smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box and also comes with eSIM support.Motorola Razr is coming 'soon' to India. The company's India division has confirmed the Razr's arrival in India via Twitter. The pricing and launch date are currently unknown.