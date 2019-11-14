Motorola resurrects the Moto Razr with a 6.2 foldable display, India launch confirmed

Motorola has rebooted the Moto Razr at its event in Los Angeles. The all-new Razr comes with a retro, yet iconic, flip-phone design with a modern touch. The Motorola Razr 2019 does not have buttons when flipped open and instead comes with a foldable screen.

The Razr has two screens. Upfront, there’s a tiny 2.7-inch Quick view display on the outside. This small display can be used for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, and interacting with the Google Assistant. The 2.7-inch has a 600 x 800 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. It supports multi-touch and also acts as a scroll pad for the larger display on the inside. The cover screen can also be used to take selfies using the 16MP primary camera positioned below the display.

Flip-open the Razr by pressing the button that has a fingerprint scanner. There’s a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876 x 2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top like most Android smartphones for housing the front camera and earpiece speaker.

Under the hood, the Razr comes with mid-range internals. There’s a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is slightly dated. The processor is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It could’ve been better had Motorola used a flagship Qualcomm 855/ 855+ on the Razr, especially considering that the foldable smartphone is worth $ 1,499 in the US.

Cameras on the foldable smartphone include a 16MP f/1.7 sensor on the cover when folded. The camera comes with many features like Electronic Image Stabilisation, Night Vision, laser autofocus, dual-LED flash, etc. There’s also a 5MP f/2.0 sensor on the Motorola Razr that works as a selfie camera when the phone is unfolded.

The Moto Razr packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. The foldable smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box and also comes with eSIM support.