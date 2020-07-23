App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in the US through T-Mobile and AT&T for USD 1,450 (Roughly Rs 1,08,400).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus and Lenovo recently unveiled two new gaming smartphones with some monstrous specs and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ SoC. But they weren’t the only two OEMs to unveil new hardware. Samsung decided to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Price

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in the US through T-Mobile and AT&T for USD 1,450 (Roughly Rs 1,08,400). To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip launched in the US for USD 1,380 (Roughly Rs 98,400) and arrived in India for Rs 1,09,999, although there is no word on the availability of the Z Flip 5G in India. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G arrives in two colour options – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Grey.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specs

The arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G placed a cloud of doubt as to which of the three smartphones were the first to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G shares the same design as its 4G counterpart with the major difference being the new SD 865+ chip with the 5G modem. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The rest of the phone remains mostly unchanged. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports a 6.7-inch folding Dynamic AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2636*1080 pixels) resolution on the inside and a small 1.1-inch (300*112 pixels) Super AMOLED panel on the outside.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor and a 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper. Additionally, the 10 MP, f/2.4 selfie camera on the inside is equipped with autofocus. Both the front and rear cameras can record video in 4K resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and wireless charging support. Samsung’s 5G flip phone runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.1 with a few exclusive features that will allow users to take advantage of the form factor.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 01:30 pm

