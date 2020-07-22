Lenovo Legion Phone Duel launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus, 90W charging and side-mounted pop-up camera

Lenovo just introduced its first gaming smartphone at an event in China. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel arrives with a quite a few firsts. The device features an impressive spec sheet with a powerful chipset, high refresh rate display, a new smartphone design, and extremely fast charging.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Price and Availability

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone is priced at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 37,300) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The Legion Phone Duel is available in three other variants, including – 12GB/128GB for CNY 3,899 (Roughly 41,500), 12GB/256GB for CNY 4,199 (Roughly Rs 44,700), and 16GB/512GB for CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 63,900).

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Specs and Features

Since the Asus ROG Phone III has yet to be revealed, the Legion Phone Duel will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Additionally, the device also offers 5G support, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For design, the Legion phone opts for a side-mounted selfie camera. Lenovo claims that the move makes it, so fingers don’t impede the front camera while streaming. The unique design of this phone continues on the back, where the rear camera array is located right in the middle of the phone’s backside. How the front and rear cameras fill fair while taking photos and videos is anyone’s guess, although gaming phones have become a playground for innovation.

In terms of the camera specs, the Legion Phone Duel opts for a 20 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on the front. The dual rear cameras comprise of a 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture and a 16 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree FOV.

Lenovo’s unique design continues with gaming-heavy aesthetics, complete with a multicolour LED on the back. The Legion gaming phone also packs dual vibration motors and ultrasonic touch-sensitive sensors. Lenovo’s gaming phone opts for a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The last bit of innovation on the Legion Phone Duel arrives on the battery front. The phone features a 5000 mAh battery capacity, split into two 2500 mAh cells. The battery supports 90W fast-charging. The 90W charging is accomplished by plugging in cables in the phone’s two USB Type-C ports. According to Lenovo, this will allow you to fully charge the 5,000 mAh battery in 30 minutes. Lastly, the Legion gaming phone runs Android 10 with the ZUI 12 or Legion OS skin.

The Legion Phone Duel will be available in China in the coming days. While the company has confirmed that it will be bringing the Legion phone to select markets in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, the US has been left out of the list.