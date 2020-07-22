Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, 144Hz AMOLED display

Asus just took the lid off the ROG Phone 3 in India. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is a spec sheet monster, equipped with a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup. The ROG Phone 3 has all the makings of the flagship offering with beneficial gaming features and unapologetic gaming aesthetics.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Price and Availability

The ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in a higher 12GB/256GB configuration in India, but it will set you back Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 3 will go on sale in India on August 6 through Flipkart. The top-end ROG Phone 3 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will not be arriving in India.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specs

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The Snapdragon 865 SoC is clocked at up to 3.1 GHz with Adreno 650 GPU. Performance is further bolstered by the faster UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards. Additionally, the heat sink on the ROG Phone 3 is six times larger than the one on its predecessor.

The ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the display is HDR10+ certified with an advertised peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

In optics, the latest ROG smartphone opts for a triple camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide camera and a 5 MP macro snapper. On the front, the top bezel houses a 20 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera. The ROG Phone 3 will be able to capture video in 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K resolution at 60fps.

The ROG Phone 3 packs a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and reverse charging support. Additionally, Asus has included a 30W charger in the box this time out. The ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with the ROG UI or Zen UI skin. The Asus ROG Phone 3 also supports Hi-Res audio with USB Type-C port on the bottom and a quad-microphone setup.

The ROG Phone 3 opts for an in-display fingerprint reader but lacks a headphone jack. However, Asus bundles a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack in the box. The phone’s ultrasonic shoulder buttons offer gamers even more customisations. You also get Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 on the back with an aluminium frame. The ROG phone also has dual USB-Type C charging ports.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Accessories

ROG Phone 3 Glass Screen Protector Rs 699 ROG Phone 3 Neon Aero Case Rs 1,999 ROG Clip Rs 1,999 ROG Phone 3 Lighting Armor Case Rs 2,999 AeroActive Cooler 3 Rs 2,999 ROG Cetra Core Rs 3,999 ROG Cetra Headset Rs 7,699 Mobile Desktop Dock Rs 12,999 TwinView Dock 3 Rs 19,999 ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad Rs 9,999

Asus also launched several accessories for the ROG Phone 3, including a glass screen protector, several cases, a clip, a headset, gamepad, and more.