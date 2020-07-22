Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions: The mobile gaming monster returns with a vengeance

Is Asus ROG Phone 3 the best gaming phone yet? Carlsen Martin 1/10 The Eagle has landed | Asus just launched the third iteration of its Republic of Gaming phone in India. The ROG Phone 3 arrives in India in two variants – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base model, while the top-end 12GB/256GB version will set you back Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 3 will go on sale on July on Flipkart. We've had the ROG Phone 3 for a while and here is our initial impression. 2/10 What's in the box | While the ROG Phone 2 supported fast charging, Asus did not bundle a 30W charging adapter in the box. This time out that has changed. You now get a 30W charging adapter in the box, alongside a unique ROG case and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack, which is the next best thing when your device does not feature a headphone jack. You also get a couple of ROG stickers in the box. 3/10 If it ain't broke, don't fix it | Asus has doubled down on the gaming-heavy design. Not much has changed from the ROG Phone 2, including the weight and finish. Asus has made subtle changes like getting rid of the copper accent, both everything from the top and bottom bezels on the front to the LED ROG logo on the back remains the same. Apart from being a little heavy, there is not much to complain about on the design front. The phone is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla 6 Glass on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 on the back. 4/10 Seamless Gaming | The only noticeable change on the ROG Phone 3 is the lack of a headphone jack. Apart from that, there's nothing new here. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right of the phone with a SIM tray on the left. Asus has incorporated a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a second one to the side, so charging doesn't impede your gaming experience. You also get AirTrigger's on the right that can be used to map buttons to in-game actions. 5/10 You can't look away | Display is an important part of a gaming phone, and the ROG Phone 3 does not disappoint. The device sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 391ppi. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time as well as a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the screen is also great for consuming content with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. You also get HDR10+ certification and 113 percent DCI-P3 coverage. Gamers and entertainment junkies will be pleased to know that Asus has not skimped on the display, giving you a premium experience. 6/10 How fast is it | Fast, really fast! The ROG Phone 3 continues the monstrous legacy of the ROG Phone 2. It is the first phone in India to run on the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC, making it one of the fastest phones on the planet. Add to that, the ROG Phone 3 combines the latest UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards for even more power. And then there's the advanced cooling system which ties everything together to deliver excellent performance no matter the task at hand. We are still awaiting an OTA update to run benchmarks, but we expect some records to be broken. 7/10 New Optics | The ROG Phone 3 opts for a triple camera setup as opposed to the two rear cameras on its predecessor. However, the third camera is a 5 MP macro snapper as opposed to a telephoto shooter, which isn't something to brag about. But Asus claimed that there wasn't adequate room for a telephoto camera because of the heavy-duty cooling system. It is worth noting that the main camera has been updated to a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor. The 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide camera and the 24 MP, f/2.0 selfie are more or less the same. We haven't had time to fully test out this camera setup, but initial results have been impressive. The main camera does offer flagship-grade performance in daylight. 8/10 Marathon Battery | The battery on the ROG Phone 3 is just about as big as they come with a 6,000 mAh capacity. You are looking at little over a day and a half of average usage. In what little time we've had the phone, it seems like it takes ages for the battery to drain out. The big difference from last year is that Asus has bundled a 30W charging adapter in the box, which was somewhat of a relief. You can also perverse battery life by manually setting the refresh rate to 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz. 9/10 Asus has also got it right on the software front on the ROG Phone 3. The Asus ROG Phone runs on Android 10. However, when you boot up the phone, you can opt to use the gaming-heavy ROG UI or minimalist Zen UI skin. The overall software experience is good no matter which UI you opt for; the interface is relatively clean with no bloatware. While we booted the phone with ROG UI, we will be reviewing the device with the Zen UI skin as it nearly mimics the stock Android experience. 10/10 Our initial impressions of the ROG Phone 3 have been relatively positive in just about every area. The phone definitely has an excellent combination of hardware and software. There are several factors that have contributed to the price hike of the device, including the new GST rates. In what little time we've had with the phone, it is safe to say that the ROG Phone 3 is undoubtedly one of the most impressive smartphones in this price range. Stay tuned for our full review of the ROG Phone 3 to see if it can topple the competition from OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi. First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:42 pm