Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions: The mobile gaming monster returns with a vengeance

Our initial impressions of the ROG Phone 3 have been relatively positive in just about every area. The phone definitely has an excellent combination of hardware and software. There are several factors that have contributed to the price hike of the device, including the new GST rates. In what little time we've had with the phone, it is safe to say that the ROG Phone 3 is undoubtedly one of the most impressive smartphones in this price range. Stay tuned for our full review of the ROG Phone 3 to see if it can topple the competition from OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi.