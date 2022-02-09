Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is the company’s most premium smartphone offering for 2022. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes as a successor of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It also fills the void left behind by the discontinued Galaxy Note series with a dedicated S Pen slot. Here is everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra in four storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs 89,700).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution. The display is curved and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also has the brightest display on any smartphone with 1750 nits of peak brightness. It features an LTPO panel, allowing the screen to switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rate depending on the on-screen content.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. It also supports 15W wireless charging. Users need to buy the charger separately. It comes in two processor options under the hood - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and Exynos 2200. The India variant is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup features a 108MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The quad-camera setup also includes a 12MP, 120-degree ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, there are two 10MP telephoto camera sensors with 3x (30x digital zoom) and 10x optical zoom (100x digital Zoom).

For selfies, the device has a 40MP front camera. The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G network support, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, etc. Both, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S Pen are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.