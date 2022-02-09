Samsung Galaxy S22 launched alongside Galaxy S22 Plus at Unpacked 2022: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been launched worldwide. The company has unveiled three premium smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Among the three devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus share most of the core hardware and features. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 price, specifications, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event comes in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price starts at $999 (roughly Rs 74,800). The phone comes in four colours - Black, White, Pink Gold and Phantom Green.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus India price and availability details will be announced at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

Samsung Galaxy S22 also comes in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The phone comes in Black, White, Pink Gold and Phantom Green. Samsung Galaxy S22 price starts at $799 (roughly Rs 59,800).

There is currently no official word on the Samsung Galaxy S22 India price or its availability details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus come with a triple-camera setup. The devices have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The phones have a flat display with a hole punch cutout at the top centre for the 10MP front camera.

The Galaxy S22 is compact with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the S22 Plus has a larger 6.6-inch screen. Both phones have a Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The AMOLED screen also has a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a smaller 3700 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S22 Plus has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Users need to purchase the charger separately.

The devices run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. They also come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.