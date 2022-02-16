Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch on February 17 officially confirmed: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India price and sale details will be announced on February 17.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S22 series India launch date. The company will announce its new flagship smartphones in India on February 17. Samsung will host a virtual Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch event, which will kick off at 12.30 PM.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch event will begin at 12.30 PM IST. Interested viewers can watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 India launch event through Samsung India’s social media channels.

The company has also announced that customers who pre-reserved the Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and/or Galaxy S22 will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

At the launch event, Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of the devices. Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India is rumoured to start at Rs 69,990 for the base model. The same report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India will start at Rs 1,10,990.

The vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are rumoured to launch in India in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Both devices will come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green colours. The Pink Gold colour might be available for purchase at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India RAM and storage options rumoured so far suggest that it will come in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options. The company is also said to launch the phone in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green colours. The Burgundy colour might arrive later this year in India.