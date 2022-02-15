English
    Technology

    Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra prices in India leaked: Report

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will reportedly launch in India on March 8.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 series prices in India have been unveiled, unofficially. The information comes from an exclusive report and suggests that the price of the Galaxy S22 series in India will start from Rs 69,900.

    While Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S22 series pricing outside India, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are yet to get an official launch date in the country. However, reports suggest that the Galaxy S22 models will launch in India on March 8.

    But a new report by MySmartPrice provides some details about the Galaxy S22 series prices in India. According to the report, the Galaxy S22’s price in India will start from Rs 69,900, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s price in India will begin from Rs 1,09,900. A separate report by News18 suggests that the Galaxy S22 Plus price in India will be set at Rs 81,999.

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus were unveiled in two variants globally – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB – and we expect Samsung to launch the phones in the same configurations in India. The Galaxy S22 Ultra with the S Pen is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

    It is worth noting that the current Galaxy S22 series prices mentioned are just leaks and are yet to be confirmed by Samsung. However, the pricing does seem to be in line with the pricing of the Galaxy S21 series, which suggests that these values could be accurate.

    Related stories

    Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Highlights | Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 announced alongside Galaxy Tab S8 series

    Samsung's Galaxy S22 series will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra #smartphones
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 03:35 pm

