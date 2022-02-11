Samsung's Galaxy S22 series will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India

Samsung recently confirmed pre-reservation of the Galaxy S22 series in India. In a surprising new development, the South Korean tech giant confirmed that the Galaxy S22 lineup in India will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Exynos 2200 SoC.This means the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will all use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. In the past few years, the Exynos versions of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series smartphones have often come up short against their Snapdragon counterparts.
Thanks @Snapdragon_IN , #GalaxyS22 Series powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 will surely set an epic standard of performance and Nightography.
Learn more https://t.co/VfIruytEyr https://t.co/R0VazioOZX
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 10, 2022
However, Indian users will be pleased to see Samsung is shaking things up by bringing the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S22 series in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22 are already up for pre-reservation in India and are expected to launch in the country during the last week of February.Apart from the confirmation of the new Snapdragon chips on the S22 series, Samsung also announced that the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. If you want to pre-register for the Galaxy S22 series, head on over to the link.