English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung's Galaxy S22 series will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India

    In the past few years, the Exynos versions of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series smartphones have often come up short against their Snapdragon counterparts.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.


    Samsung recently confirmed pre-reservation of the Galaxy S22 series in India. In a surprising new development, the South Korean tech giant confirmed that the Galaxy S22 lineup in India will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Exynos 2200 SoC.

    This means the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will all use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. In the past few years, the Exynos versions of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series smartphones have often come up short against their Snapdragon counterparts.

    However, Indian users will be pleased to see Samsung is shaking things up by bringing the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S22 series in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22 are already up for pre-reservation in India and are expected to launch in the country during the last week of February.

    Apart from the confirmation of the new Snapdragon chips on the S22 series, Samsung also announced that the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. If you want to pre-register for the Galaxy S22 series, head on over to the link.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 06:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.