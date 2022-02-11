Samsung's Galaxy S22 series will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

Samsung recently confirmed pre-reservation of the Galaxy S22 series in India. In a surprising new development, the South Korean tech giant confirmed that the Galaxy S22 lineup in India will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Exynos 2200 SoC.



Thanks @Snapdragon_IN , #GalaxyS22 Series powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 will surely set an epic standard of performance and Nightography.

Learn more https://t.co/VfIruytEyr https://t.co/R0VazioOZX

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 10, 2022

This means the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will all use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. In the past few years, the Exynos versions of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series smartphones have often come up short against their Snapdragon counterparts.

However, Indian users will be pleased to see Samsung is shaking things up by bringing the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S22 series in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22 are already up for pre-reservation in India and are expected to launch in the country during the last week of February.