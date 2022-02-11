Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-reservation in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series were recently unveiled globally at the company’s first Unpacked event of 2022. The smartphone line-up included the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy 22 Ultra, while the new tablets featured the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung didn’t launch or provide details of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series in India. However, the new flagship Galaxy smartphones and tablets are now available for pre-reservation in India.

How to pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 series in India?

To pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy 22+, or Galaxy 22, consumers can head over to Samsung India’s website. You will be required to pay Rs 1,999 to pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 smartphones in India. The pre-reservation window is currently opened and will close on February 21, which suggests that the Galaxy S22 series launch in India could take place in the last week of February.

Consumers who pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 smartphones will also receive a free Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699. Additionally, the Rs 1,999 paid for pre-reservation will be discounted from the price of the device in your cart. It is worth noting that you can cancel the pre-reservation at any time and get a full refund.

How to pre-reserve the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India?

To pre-reserve the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8, consumers can head over to Samsung India’s website. You will be required to pay Rs 1,999 to pre-reserve any one of the three new tablets. The pre-reservation window is currently opened and will close on February 20, which suggests that the Galaxy Tab S8 series launch in India could take place in the last week of February.

Consumers who pre-reserve the new Galaxy tablets will also receive a free Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699. Additionally, the Rs 1,999 paid for pre-reservation will be discounted from the price of the device in your cart. It is worth noting that you can cancel the pre-reservation at any time and get a full refund.