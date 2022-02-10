Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Highlights | Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 announced alongside Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 | The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event has just concluded. At the event, Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones for 2022. The line-up included the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which includes the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8+ Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Performance | All three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series are equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on your region. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ arrive with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Display | The display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best in its class, offering a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen. The panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which scales between 1Hz to 120Hz, and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display features a peak brightness of 1,750 nits and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ retain the same display, but at a lower FHD+ resolution, smaller sizes, and flat screens.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Battery | The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ pack a 3,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh battery, respectively. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, opts for a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra support 45W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging, while the vanilla S22 is limited to 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It is worth noting that the adapter is not included in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Cameras | The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 come with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP Ultrawide shooter, and a 10 MP (3x Optical Zoom) telephoto unit. The Galaxy S22 Ultra opts for a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 10 MP (3x Optical Zoom) telephoto camera, and a 10 MP (10x Optical Zoom) periscope lens.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Front Camera & Connectivity | On the front, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ get a 10 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while the S22 Ultra uses a 40 MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. All three Galaxy S22 smartphones run on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 skin on top. They also support 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. They also come with an Ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price | The Samsung Galaxy S22’s price starts at $799 (Roughly Rs 59,800), while the Galaxy S22+ will set you back $999 (Roughly Rs 74,800) for the base model. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s price starts at $1,199 (Roughly Rs 89,700). The Galaxy S22 series prices in India will be unveiled at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Performance | Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the S22 smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S8 line-up included the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra, all of which are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 SoC. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage (Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card). The Ultra model can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Display | The Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S8+ opts for a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Cameras | All three tablets in the S8 series boasts a 13 MP primary rear camera and a 6 MP ultrawide shooter. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ get a single 12 MP ultrawide camera on the front, while the S8 Ultra gets a 12 MP wide camera and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter n the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Miscellaneous | The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ pack an 8,000 mAh and a 10,090 mAh battery, respectively. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra opts for an 11,200 mAh battery. All three tablets support 45W charging. The Galaxy Tab S8 series features 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Samsung's new Galaxy tablets run Android 12 and come with quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Accessories | All three Galaxy S8 series tablets come with an S Pen. Other accessories include several different types of covers, including a book cover keyboard, protective standing cover, strap cover, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Price | The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a starting price of $699 (Roughly Rs 52,300), while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will set you back $899 (Roughly Rs 67,250) for the base model. The top-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is priced at $1,099 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series | Samsung also announced a new update to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Users can expect new improvements like advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new sleep coaching program, and new body composition insights. Galaxy Watch4 users will now have even more ways to customize their look with upgraded watch faces, and a new line of stylish straps.