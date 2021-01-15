Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20: What's new, what's different

Parameter Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S20 Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 SoC, Exynos 2100 chipset (India). Snapdragon 865 SoC, Exynos 990 chipset (India). RAM/ Storage 8GB/ 128GB UFS 3.0. No Expandable Storage 8GB/ 128GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor. 12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor. Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. 4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. Authentication In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Operating System Android 11-based One UI 3.0 Android 10-based One UI 2.0 Price Rs 69,999 Rs 49,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price has been announced at the Unpacked 2021 event. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 pack top-of-the-line flagship smartphone hardware. How does the Samsung Galaxy S21 fare against its predecessor? Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20 spec-comparison.

Summary

The Galaxy S21 spec-sheet looks similar to the Galaxy S20. However, there are some details that might go unnoticed. For instance, the Galaxy S21 has a polycarbonate back like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, whereas the Galaxy S20 has a glass back.

There is no expandable storage option on the Samsung Galaxy S21 either. Samsung has also capped the display resolution to FHD+ on the Galaxy S21.