Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 price in India drops offline

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India has been slashed offline, courtesy of a card offer. The Galaxy flagship smartphone from Samsung can be purchased with a discount of Rs 5,000. Samsung is also offering a Rs 5,000 discount on the Galaxy S21+ in the offline market. The offer arrives days ahead of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S22 launch in early 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India at launch was Rs 69,999. However, the device received a discount a few months after its launch and was available for Rs 64,999. After the current offer, the Samsung Galaxy S21 can be purchased for Rs 59,999. For the price, users get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage option, which is typically available for Rs 68,999. After the Rs 5,000 discount offer, customers can purchase the device for Rs 63,999.

Those who want the Plus variant can also avail of the Rs 5,000 cashback offer. Samsung Galaxy S21+ price in India at launch was RS 81,999. However, it has been available offline for Rs 76,999. The phone can be bought for Rs 71,999 after the cashback offer. The same offer can be availed on the 256GB variant, bringing its price down to Rs 75,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ specifications

The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus share similar specifications, except for the differences in the display and battery size. The vanilla model has a 6.2-inch screen, whereas the Plus model sports a 6.7-inch screen. Both devices have a Full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. They have an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood and support up to 25w fast charging. The vanilla model packs a 4000 mAh battery and the Plus model has a 4,800 mAh battery.

On the back, the devices have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. For selfies, there is a 10MP front camera.