Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India price announced; sale to commence on October 16

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India has been officially announced. The premium smartphone under the Galaxy S20 series has been launched in India for Rs 49,999. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sale starts on October 16 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Galaxy S20 FE will be available for purchase in India in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

Samsung is only bringing the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE to India and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 processor may not make its way into the country.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sale in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sale begins on October 16 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone will also be available via the Samsung E-Store and offline markets after the launch.

As part of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pre-order offers, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can avail Rs 4,000 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a polycarbonate back and comes in a variety of colour options - Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G features Samsung’s own Exynos 990 SoC. The models pack up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and also comes with IP68 water resistance.

In optics, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, etc.