Samsung Galaxy M42 launch in India with Snapdragon 750G processor, 5G support tipped

Samsung Galaxy M42 India launch has been tipped. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to launch at the end of April in India. Some of the leaked Samsung Galaxy M42 specifications suggest that it will be the first Galaxy M-series in India to come with 5G network support.

To offer 5G compatibility, the Galaxy M42 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same chip is found on the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10i (Review). It sits below the Snapdragon 765G that you get on the OnePlus Nord (Review) and Vivo V20 Pro (Review).

Tipster Debayan Roy, aka GadgetsData, further claimed that the Galaxy M42 launch in India is slated for April. While the exact launch date is unknown, the tipster claims that the company will unveil the device by the end of this month.

The Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M426B. The listing revealed that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 750G SoC and 4GB of RAM. We expect Samsung to launch the device with 6GB/ 8GB RAM options in India. The device is likely to run Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.