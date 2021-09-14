MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy M22 launched with 5,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Quad Cameras, 90Hz Display

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which is likely the MediaTek G80 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy M22 was recently unveiled in Germany. The Galaxy M22 is a budget smartphone with a quad-camera setup, a large battery, fast-charging support, and an octa-core processor.

As of now, the company is yet to confirm information about pricing. The phone is yet to be listed on e-retailers, although the ‘Buy Now’ button redirects you to offline stores.

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which is likely the MediaTek G80 SoC. The chip is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (Expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card). The Galaxy M22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate.

The M22 opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch houses a 13 MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11 based on the OneUI 3.1 skin out of the box.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Samsung Galaxy M22 is offered in Black, Light Blue, and White colour options. As of now, there is no information about international availability.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:46 pm

