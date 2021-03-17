Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Today: Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G launching, how to watch the live stream

Samsung’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event is set to take place later today. The South Korean tech giant is slated to bring three new Galaxy A series smartphones at the event – the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. All three phones will run Android 11 based One UI 3.0 out of the box.

How to watch Galaxy Awesome Unpacked

The Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event is set to take place later today at 07:30 pm (IST). The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. While the details of the upcoming Galaxy A series phones are relatively unknown, several leaks and rumours have painted a pretty detailed picture of the three devices.

Samsung Galaxy A52 And Galaxy A72 Expected Price

According to the report, an industry source cites that the Galaxy A52’s price will start from Rs 26,499 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will cost Rs 27,999. The Galaxy A72’s price could start from Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB/128GB configuration while doubling the storage might set you back Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Specs

The Galaxy A52 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 32 MP camera tucked away in the hole-punch notch.

The device boasts a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A52 is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expected Specs

The 5G version of the Galaxy A52 will likely feature the same specifications, although it will use a Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone is also rumoured to feature a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, following in the steps of the Galaxy A32.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Expected Specs

The Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone might also get the same main and ultrawide camera as the A52, but the depth sensor might be replaced with an 8 MP telephoto shooter. Under the hood, the device will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery.