you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A52 price hiked in India, now starts from Rs 27,499

The Rs 1,000 hike is applicable on both the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A52s 5G in India. The Galaxy A52s 5G is an updated version of the Galaxy A52 (Review), which was unveiled earlier this year. Now, Samsung has hiked the price of both models of the Galaxy A52 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52 New Price 

The Galaxy A52 is now priced at Rs 27,499 (launch price  Rs 26,499) for the base 6GB/128GB model and Rs 28,999 (launch price Rs 27,999) for the 8GB/128GB variant, which is a Rs 1,000 hike over its original cost. The Galaxy A52 is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

At the time of writing, the price hikes were visible on Amazon India and Samsung India. However, some Amazon listings had the phone at its original price but it may only be a matter of time when it is changed. MySmartPrice was the first to spot the price hike.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specs 

Close

Related stories

The Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. There is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood that is aided by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

On the back, the device opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and one more 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The main camera is also equipped with OIS.

On the front of the phone is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 15W fast charger. Additionally, the device is 1P67 certified for water resistance.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 4, 2021 01:20 pm

