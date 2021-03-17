Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 launched with 64 MP Quad Cameras

Samsung has officially taken the lid off several new mid-range phones at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. The Unpacked event saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A52's price begins from €349 (Roughly Rs 30,200). The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G’s price starts from €429 (Roughly Rs 40,400). The Galaxy A72, on the other hand, carries a starting price of €449 (Roughly Rs 38,800). The price of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 in India is yet to be revealed. The three phones arrive in Awesome Black, Violet, Blue, and White colour options.

Galaxy A52 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up 8GB of RAM. The phone features up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while a 15W charger has been included in the retail box.

The Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11 with the One UI 3.0 skin on top. The Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness. The phone is also equipped with new stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For optics, the Galaxy A52 features a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Galaxy A52 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is a carbon copy of its 4G counterpart. The only differences here are the presence of a Snapdragon 750G SoC instead, and a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy A72 Specs

The Galaxy A72 features the same Snapdragon 732G SoC and a similar screen tech with a larger 6.7-inch panel. The in-display fingerprint reader and front camera are also the same. While the A72 does pack a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, the 25W charging support remains constant. The stereo speakers, IP67 rating, and 3.5mm headphone jack are also retained. The camera setup on the back is also the same, but the depth sensor is replaced with an 8 MP telephoto shooter with OIS.