Samsung Galaxy A51 was most sold Android smartphone in Q1 2020: Report

2020 has been a difficult year for smartphones with global shipments dropping by 13 percent in the first quarter of the year. But experts believe that the market is set to take a bigger hit in the second quarter in 2020. Despite falling global sales numbers, some smartphones saw decent shipments in Q1 2020.

According to data from Strategy Analytics, the 4G Samsung Galaxy A51 that arrived in January was the best-selling smartphone in Q1 2020 with six million units shipped. This accounted for a 2.3-percent market share of all Android phones sold globally. The Galaxy A51 did particularly well in Europe and Asia.

Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive, and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy A20s round out the fourth, fifth and sixth most popular Android smartphone models worldwide, and a further sign that many consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices. Android is entering a post-premium era.”

The data suggests that the closet rival to the Galaxy A51 is the budget Xiaomi Redmi 8, which accounted for 1.9 percent of the market. The Galaxy S20+ accounted for a 1.7 percent market share, becoming the third best-selling smartphone in the world. The Galaxy S20+ was notably the only flagship of the top six smartphones on this list.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 managed a joint fourth position with a 1.6-percent market share. The last device on the list was the Samsung Galaxy A20s with a 1.4 percent market share. The top six smartphone list was completely dominated by Samsung and Xiaomi. The data suggests that the Android smartphone market is increasingly being dominated by more affordable handsets.