Samsung Galaxy A34 5G key specifications revealed through leaked promotional material

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be launched in India on March 16. Samsung has already teased key aspects of the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones, although the South Korean tech giant was a little vague about the exact specifications of the two phones. However, now, new details about the Galaxy A34 5G have emerged.

The leak comes from tipster SnoopyTech, who has obtained promotional images of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. The images confirm that the Galaxy A34 5G will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The main camera will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 5 MP macro lens.



On the front, the Galaxy A34 5G will feature a 13 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera layout on the Galaxy A34 5G features the same design as that on the Samsung Galaxy S23. Even the LED flash module appears to be in a similar spot. However, the design of the A34 5G is more rounded than the sharper design of the Galaxy S23.

The Galaxy A34 5G is also shown to come in four colours – Green, Purple, Black, and Gradient Silver. Samsung’s promotional page also suggests that the Galaxy A34 5G also boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Previous leaks suggests that the Galaxy A34 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The handset could also sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price in India will likely start from under Rs 30,000 as both the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are expected to get a price hike.