Samsung Galaxy A32 India launch date announced; specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A32 launch date in India has been confirmed. The budget smartphone will be Samsung’s second Galaxy A-series smartphone of 2021. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A32 India launch is confirmed for March 5. The company has already revealed some of the specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India will be announced on March 5.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A32 will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a tiny water-drop notch for the 20MP front camera.

On the back is a 64MP quad-camera setup. The 64MP main camera is paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will come in four colours - Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

Under the hood, the 4G model is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It will have 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB of RAM options and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging. The phone is expected to offer up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The pricing details of the phone are currently under wraps. However, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India to be around Rs 20,000.