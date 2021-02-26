English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A32 launch in India tipped; colour options leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications are already available online ahead of its India launch.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A32 India launch is imminent. The company recently launched the Galaxy A12 as its first Galaxy A-series smartphone of 2020 in India. According to a new leak, Samsung is now working on the Galaxy A32 launch in India.

The exact launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is currently unknown. However, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the budget smartphone will launch soon in India. As per the tipster’s leak, the device will come in four colours — Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

The device’s specifications are already available online ahead of its India launch.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display. The notch will house the 13MP f/2.2 front camera. 

Close

Related stories

On the back, the phone will come with a 48MP primary camera. It will be paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. 

The phone is also tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor in India. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A32 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out of the box.

Samsung is yet to announce the official Galaxy A32 launch date at the time of writing this.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 26, 2021 12:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.