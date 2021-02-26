Samsung Galaxy A32 launch in India tipped; colour options leaked

Samsung Galaxy A32 India launch is imminent. The company recently launched the Galaxy A12 as its first Galaxy A-series smartphone of 2020 in India. According to a new leak, Samsung is now working on the Galaxy A32 launch in India.



[Exclusive] Samsung is soon going to launch its Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone in India. Will launch in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White color variants.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA32 pic.twitter.com/QOFsxA5IBk

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 25, 2021

The exact launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is currently unknown. However, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the budget smartphone will launch soon in India. As per the tipster’s leak, the device will come in four colours — Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

The device’s specifications are already available online ahead of its India launch.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display. The notch will house the 13MP f/2.2 front camera.

On the back, the phone will come with a 48MP primary camera. It will be paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is also tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor in India. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A32 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out of the box.

Samsung is yet to announce the official Galaxy A32 launch date at the time of writing this.