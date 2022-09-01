English
    Samsung Galaxy A04s launched with Exynos 850 SoC, 50 MP Triple Cameras, 90Hz Display

    The Samsung Galaxy A04s comes in three configurations—3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB. Samsung is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A04s

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

    Samsung recently unveiled a new budget smartphone in its A series. The Galaxy A04s comes with a high-refresh-rate display, an Exynos chipset, a triple-camera setup and expandable storage.

    Samsung Galaxy A04s availability

    The Samsung Galaxy A04s is available in three configurations– 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB. Samsung is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A04s. It will come in black, green, white and copper colours.

    Samsung Galaxy A04s Specs 

    The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with the Mali G52 GPU. The phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Galaxy A04s boots OneUI Core 4.1, based on Android 12.

    The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with an Infinity-V notch. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The notch on the top of the screen houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy A04s gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm.

    The main camera is paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. Video recording on the rear cameras is limited to 1080p at 30fps. The Galaxy A04s packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges over a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and more.
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 05:54 pm
