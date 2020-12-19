MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset will arrive on January 12, ahead of the Galaxy S21 lineup

The Exynos 2100 will likely be built on the 5nm architecture same as the Exynos 1080 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 05:46 PM IST

We recently reported that Samsung could step up the launch timeline of the Galaxy S21 series, breaking from the traditional February launch for the Galaxy S series and revealing the phones as early as January 14. Now, the company has confirmed that its next-gen flagship Exynos chip will be unveiled two days before the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Samsung recently shared a video teasing the launch of the Exynos 2100 for January 12. The teaser was shared on Twitter with the words, “Exynos is back”.

The Exynos 2100 will be used to power the Galaxy S21 trio in India and Europe and several other markets. The Galaxy S21 phones in China, South Korea, and the US are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC as usual. The video does not provide any details about the Exynos 2100, but it will likely be built on the 5nm architecture same as the Exynos 1080 SoC.

The Exynos 2100 will likely arrive in a 1+3+4 core configuration, which will include a high-performance X1 core clocked at up to 2.91 GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.81 GHz, and four A55 power efficiency cores running at 2.21 GHz. The Exynos 2100 is expected to use the Mali-G78 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price, specifications, and everything else we know so far
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 19, 2020 05:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.