Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset will arrive on January 12, ahead of the Galaxy S21 lineup

We recently reported that Samsung could step up the launch timeline of the Galaxy S21 series, breaking from the traditional February launch for the Galaxy S series and revealing the phones as early as January 14. Now, the company has confirmed that its next-gen flagship Exynos chip will be unveiled two days before the Galaxy S21 lineup.



#Exynos_is_back

A whole new Exynos is coming.

January 12th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/d85kT9Xvru

— Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 18, 2020

Samsung recently shared a video teasing the launch of the Exynos 2100 for January 12. The teaser was shared on Twitter with the words, “Exynos is back”.

The Exynos 2100 will be used to power the Galaxy S21 trio in India and Europe and several other markets. The Galaxy S21 phones in China, South Korea, and the US are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC as usual. The video does not provide any details about the Exynos 2100, but it will likely be built on the 5nm architecture same as the Exynos 1080 SoC.

The Exynos 2100 will likely arrive in a 1+3+4 core configuration, which will include a high-performance X1 core clocked at up to 2.91 GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.81 GHz, and four A55 power efficiency cores running at 2.21 GHz. The Exynos 2100 is expected to use the Mali-G78 GPU.