you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets racing exhaust from Termignoni, boost in power and torque

High-performance exhaust systems company, Termignoni has fashioned a racing silencer specifically for the Himalayan. The exhaust is available as an aftermarket accessory and helps the bike shed as much as 2 kg.

Eicher-owned Royal Enfield is one of the most known and loved motorcycle companies in the Indian market. Famous for the Bullet and Classic series, Royal Enfield made a bold move when it introduced the Himalayan back in 2016.

The bike is nothing like what Royal Enfield used to produce. Taking cues from ADVs like the Triumph Tigers and BMW GS bikes coming to India for touring, the Himalayan was built as a tall standing, long suspension, go anywhere kind of bike.

But with its initial release, the Himalayan had a slew of problems, too many to talk about. Then in 2017, Royal Enfield came out with a revamped version of the Himalayan. Overall, the bike remained the same except for better build quality and fuel injection. It did well on off-road thanks to the standard dual-sport tyres and had a decent amount of torque to get you out of most ditches.

Now, high-performance exhaust systems company, Termignoni has fashioned a racing silencer specifically for the Himalayan. The exhaust is available as an aftermarket accessory and helps the bike shed as much as 2 kg. It is made of stainless steel and features a black rear-end cap along with its metallic logo on the sleeve.

Himalayan Termignoni power graph

Performance-wise, the Termignoni exhaust offers a boost in power and torque, of 0.8 hp and 1.65 Nm at 3,500 rpm which means a total of 24.1 hp at 6,200 rpm and 31.8 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

The Himalayan is the only bike in Royal Enfield's stable to get the Termignoni exhaust.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:44 pm

tags #Auto #Himalayan #Royal Enfield #Technology

