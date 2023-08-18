Route Mobile signs partnership with Vodafone Idea to provide A2P SMS Monetization Solutions

Route Mobile will aggregate international A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network

Route Mobile Limited, a CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) company, has formed an exclusive partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL). The collaboration aims to introduce and execute Route Mobile's complete range of A2P (Application-to-Person) monetisation solutions, catering to all A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network, which includes the former Vodafone and Idea networks.

Within this agreement, Route Mobile will deliver A2P monetisation solutions to VIL. This will involve the deployment of Route Mobile's AI/ML-powered analytical firewall solution and an SMS Hub on the VIL network. Additionally, Route Mobile will aggregate international A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network as part of the arrangement.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO of Route Mobile, said, “I am delighted about this partnership. VIL is an important operator in the country and our firewall solution will further help them protect their customers against Spam and Phishing. We are honoured and extremely pleased to build on our relationship with the erstwhile Idea Cellular team, and re-engage with the expanded Vodafone Idea family to offer our comprehensive solution suite for their network. This partnership also signifies Route Mobile’s global connectivity and a full spectrum of CPaaS capabilities. I am proud of our team who made this happen”.

Route Mobile's A2P SMS firewall empowers Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to protect their customers from unwanted messages. This is achieved through advanced and real-time analysis and detection solutions that identify and address malicious message traffic.