Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India increased again: Check new pricings

Xiaomi has increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB + 128GB variant by Rs 1,000 since its launch.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India has increased. The budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India has received its second price hike within four months of its official launch. Xiaomi has increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB + 128GB variant by Rs 1,000 since its launch.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB + 128GB price in India at launch was Rs 16,999. The device received a Rs 500 price hike in June. After the fresh Rs 500 price hike, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB + 128GB price in India is Rs 17,999. The device’s other two variants with 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configuration continue to be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro arrives in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review) share the same hardware, except for the primary camera. The Note 10 Pro has a 64MP primary camera, whereas the Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP main sensor. The other three cameras include an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP tele-macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR-10 support. It has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 5020 mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger in the box. The Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 12.5 update for its budget smartphone under Rs 20,000.