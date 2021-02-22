Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM variant launched in India priced at Rs 12,999

Redmi 9 Power price in India for the 6GB RAM variant has been announced. The company has introduced a new 6GB RAM variant of the budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Redmi 9 Power specifications for the 6GB RAM variant remain the same as the existing 4GB RAM model launched last year.

Redmi 9 Power price in India

Xiaomi has set the Redmi 9 Power India price at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. Redmi 9 Power price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB storage configuration. The company is also offering a higher 128GB storage configuration for Rs 11,999. The device comes in four distinct colour options - Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green, and Blazing Blue.

Redmi 9 Power competes against a bunch of smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. These include the Poco M3 (Review), Realme 7, Oppo A53 (Review), Samsung Galaxy M11, Vivo Y20, etc. It also goes against Xiaomi’s own Redmi Note 9 (Review) and the slightly affordable Redmi 9 Prime (Review).

Redmi 9 Power specifications

Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080*2340 screen resolution. The screen has a waterdrop notch on top housing the 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the device packs a beefy 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The performance unit also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB RAM. The device comes in 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 memory options.

For optics, the device gets a quad-camera array at the back. There is a 48MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The company has also packed in a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor on the Redmi 9 Power.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Xiaomi has also added watertight seals for added protection against water ingress.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, etc. The device weighs 198 grams. Redmi 9 Power boots on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.